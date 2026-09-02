Austria Captain: “Our defense was absolutely terrible!”

Philipp Semlic (WSG coach): “It was clear to us that we had to be very aggressive, very solid, and very consistent when defending. Then you also need moments where you let the opponent have the ball and make an impression. Up to that point, we did everything very well, but in the final third we left a bit too much on the field. In the end, we’re happy about the win, but we also know how to put it into perspective. Wins naturally build confidence. But we also have to give the team that confidence even when things aren’t going so well.”