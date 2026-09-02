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Reactions to the League

Austria Captain: “Our defense was absolutely terrible!”

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02.09.2026 23:15
Austria captain Manfred Fischer didn’t mince words in his interview with “Krone” either …
Austria captain Manfred Fischer didn’t mince words in his interview with “Krone” either …(Bild: Krone-Collage/APA/MAX SLOVENCIK, krone.tv)
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Read HERE what the winners and losers had to say after the match between FK Austria Vienna and WSG Tirol!

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Stephan Helm (Austria Coach): “Of course we’re very disappointed because we all set out to secure the three points right away to move up to the part of the standings we’d all envisioned. Still, it has to be said that we lacked enough firepower. In the final third, we lacked that final burst of energy and decisiveness. We’ll have to do better next time. It’ll be important for us to get our heads in the game quickly. I know how fast you can turn things around with good performances.”

Manfred Fischer (Austria captain): “It’s inexplicable. As a team, we were far too disjointed. It felt like we had absolutely no spark, especially in the first half. On top of that, our defense on set pieces was abysmal. It’s important that we don’t let this drive a wedge between us now.”
On the botched league start: “This situation isn’t unusual. Unfortunately, it feels like we go through the same drama every year at the start of the season.”

Philipp Semlic (WSG coach): “It was clear to us that we had to be very aggressive, very solid, and very consistent when defending. Then you also need moments where you let the opponent have the ball and make an impression. Up to that point, we did everything very well, but in the final third we left a bit too much on the field. In the end, we’re happy about the win, but we also know how to put it into perspective. Wins naturally build confidence. But we also have to give the team that confidence even when things aren’t going so well.”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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