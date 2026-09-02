Women's Competition in Gosau
Ski World Cup Kicks Off in Summer-Like 28-Degree Weather
With 117 days to go until the event, 1,000 tickets have already been sold—the women’s home World Cup in Gosau (Dec. 28–29) is in the starting blocks. At the kickoff event at the Vitalhotel, however, neither ÖSV President Roswitha Stadlober nor Governor Thomas Stelzer took center stage—instead, the spotlight was on the many volunteers.
The ÖSV president looked stylish in her dirndl; in 117 days, Roswitha Stadlober will be shaking hands while bundled up in an anorak. And there will be plenty of them—after all, organizing a World Cup race requires a multitude of helping hands. At the get-together alone, the tennis hall at the Vitalhotel Gosau was packed to the brim. Alexandra Gadola-Gamsjäger is in charge of coordinating over 500 volunteers: “I’d say I’ve got my guys fully under control.” For the region, the women’s race on December 28 and 29 is a blessing.
Home Races as a Motivational Boost
“It’s a fantastic ski resort that’s once again taking center stage. Home races are always something special for our athletes. Julia Scheib alone proved that with her two victories in Sölden and at Semmering last season,” says a delighted Stadlober. Nicole Eibl and Pia Hauzenberger already had a sparkle in their eyes, too. The two B-squad athletes will get to start as forerunners in Gosau. Speaking of forerunners! How would Governor Thomas Stelzer fare on two skis? “I learned to ski at the Zwieselalm, and I usually ski pretty fast,” the governor says with a wink. He squeezed himself into his ski bindings for a photo while wearing dress shoes in 28-degree weather. Also in attendance: Provincial Councilor Markus Achleitner, Hans Pum, Christian Mitter (Sports Director of the ÖSV), Gosau Mayor Markus Schmaranzer, and Rupert Schiefer (Head of the Organizing Committee).
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