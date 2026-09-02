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Women's Competition in Gosau

Ski World Cup Kicks Off in Summer-Like 28-Degree Weather

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02.09.2026 20:00
Pia Hauzenberger (left) and Nicole Eibl are already eagerly anticipating the Samen World Cup on ...
Pia Hauzenberger (left) and Nicole Eibl are already eagerly anticipating the Samen World Cup on December 28–29 in Gosau.(Bild: Wolfgang Spitzbart)
Porträt von Vera Lischka
Von Vera Lischka

With 117 days to go until the event, 1,000 tickets have already been sold—the women’s home World Cup in Gosau (Dec. 28–29) is in the starting blocks. At the kickoff event at the Vitalhotel, however, neither ÖSV President Roswitha Stadlober nor Governor Thomas Stelzer took center stage—instead, the spotlight was on the many volunteers.

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The ÖSV president looked stylish in her dirndl; in 117 days, Roswitha Stadlober will be shaking hands while bundled up in an anorak. And there will be plenty of them—after all, organizing a World Cup race requires a multitude of helping hands. At the get-together alone, the tennis hall at the Vitalhotel Gosau was packed to the brim. Alexandra Gadola-Gamsjäger is in charge of coordinating over 500 volunteers: “I’d say I’ve got my guys fully under control.” For the region, the women’s race on December 28 and 29 is a blessing.

ÖSV President Roswitha Stadlober with Governor Thomas Stelzer.
ÖSV President Roswitha Stadlober with Governor Thomas Stelzer.(Bild: Wolfgang Spitzbart)
Hans Pum and Provincial Councilor Achleitner.
Hans Pum and Provincial Councilor Achleitner.(Bild: Wolfgang Spitzbart)
Rupert Schiefer (left) with Mayor Markus Schmaranzer.
Rupert Schiefer (left) with Mayor Markus Schmaranzer.(Bild: Wolfgang Spitzbart)
Volunteer Alexandra Gadola-Gamsjäger with Rudolf Kreidl (left) and Lukas Islitzer.
Volunteer Alexandra Gadola-Gamsjäger with Rudolf Kreidl (left) and Lukas Islitzer.(Bild: Wolfgang Spitzbart)

Home Races as a Motivational Boost
“It’s a fantastic ski resort that’s once again taking center stage. Home races are always something special for our athletes. Julia Scheib alone proved that with her two victories in Sölden and at Semmering last season,” says a delighted Stadlober. Nicole Eibl and Pia Hauzenberger already had a sparkle in their eyes, too. The two B-squad athletes will get to start as forerunners in Gosau. Speaking of forerunners! How would Governor Thomas Stelzer fare on two skis? “I learned to ski at the Zwieselalm, and I usually ski pretty fast,” the governor says with a wink. He squeezed himself into his ski bindings for a photo while wearing dress shoes in 28-degree weather. Also in attendance: Provincial Councilor Markus Achleitner, Hans Pum, Christian Mitter (Sports Director of the ÖSV), Gosau Mayor Markus Schmaranzer, and Rupert Schiefer (Head of the Organizing Committee).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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