Ski World Cup Kicks Off in Summer-Like 28-Degree Weather

Home Races as a Motivational Boost

“It’s a fantastic ski resort that’s once again taking center stage. Home races are always something special for our athletes. Julia Scheib alone proved that with her two victories in Sölden and at Semmering last season,” says a delighted Stadlober. Nicole Eibl and Pia Hauzenberger already had a sparkle in their eyes, too. The two B-squad athletes will get to start as forerunners in Gosau. Speaking of forerunners! How would Governor Thomas Stelzer fare on two skis? “I learned to ski at the Zwieselalm, and I usually ski pretty fast,” the governor says with a wink. He squeezed himself into his ski bindings for a photo while wearing dress shoes in 28-degree weather. Also in attendance: Provincial Councilor Markus Achleitner, Hans Pum, Christian Mitter (Sports Director of the ÖSV), Gosau Mayor Markus Schmaranzer, and Rupert Schiefer (Head of the Organizing Committee).