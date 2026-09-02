Bundesliga LIVE Updates
LIVE: FK Austria Vienna vs. WSG Tirol!
Update on Matchday 4 of the Austrian Bundesliga: FK Austria Vienna hosts WSG Tirol. We’re covering the game live (see below). The score is currently 0–0!
Here’s the LIVE TICKER:
Ahead of their match against WSG Tirol, Austria is struggling with the familiar early-season struggles. Having been knocked out of European competition—as was entirely expected—things have gone anything but smoothly in the league so far. They’ve only managed to beat Hartberg 2–0; against WAC (0–3), champions LASK (0–2), and most recently Salzburg (1–4), they came away empty-handed. Coach Stephan Helm naturally tried not to paint too bleak a picture. “We’ve played eleven games in 41 days, and we were able to make a lot of them positive,” said the Burgenland native. Goalkeeper Samuel Sahin-Radlinger agreed. “Apart from the matches against WAC and Salzburg, the performances were ‘okay to good,’” the veteran noted. And that’s why the “mood is pretty good.”
“We want to make it into the top 6!”
Helm, who will have both defender Ibrahim Buhari—back from a metacarpal fracture—and Daniel Nnodim available for the match against Watten, certainly didn’t want to downplay the situation. “We certainly need to be on our guard,” he said. However, the situation offers—especially for the young players—yet another opportunity for growth. “This will make the team significantly stronger in the coming weeks,” said Helm, who continues to firmly believe in the season’s goals. “We want to make it into the top 6. And I’m convinced that we can hold our own over the next 18 games and reach our interim goal.”
This makes the upcoming matches against WSG, Austria Lustenau, and at GAK all the more important—slips-ups are simply not an option. A win tonight would catapult Violett into the middle of the standings. There’s a slight sense of optimism at WSG. Last week, they secured their first win with a 4-0 victory over newly promoted Lustenau, and on Monday, they celebrated the contract extension with midfield anchor Matthäus Taferner. The 25-year-old’s hopes of playing abroad had been dashed, and in Vienna he’s set to make his first appearance of the season for WSG.
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