LIVE: FK Austria Vienna vs. WSG Tirol!

“We want to make it into the top 6!”

Helm, who will have both defender Ibrahim Buhari—back from a metacarpal fracture—and Daniel Nnodim available for the match against Watten, certainly didn’t want to downplay the situation. “We certainly need to be on our guard,” he said. However, the situation offers—especially for the young players—yet another opportunity for growth. “This will make the team significantly stronger in the coming weeks,” said Helm, who continues to firmly believe in the season’s goals. “We want to make it into the top 6. And I’m convinced that we can hold our own over the next 18 games and reach our interim goal.”