Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

This time in Styria

Hail Turns City Into a Winter Wonderland Once Again!

Nachrichten
02.09.2026 18:40
This hailstone impressively demonstrates the force with which the storm swept across parts of ...
This hailstone impressively demonstrates the force with which the storm swept across parts of Austria on Wednesday afternoon. Köflach was hit particularly hard.(Bild: „Krone“-Leserreporter)
Porträt von Hannah Tilly
Von Hannah Tilly

The heavens opened: thunderstorms, heavy rain, and, in some places, intense hail struck large parts of Austria on Wednesday afternoon. Köflach was hit particularly hard around 4 p.m.—an extremely heavy hailstorm struck there.

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

What initially looked like a perfectly normal late-summer day took a sudden turn in many places in the afternoon. There was a risk of severe weather in nearly all federal states, as thunderstorm cells moved across the country, bringing not only heavy rain but also hail. Areas particularly affected included southwestern Styria and southern Burgenland.

Hailstorms in Styria
The power of the thunderstorms was particularly striking in Köflach: Around 4 p.m., the town was caught off guard by an extremely heavy hailstorm.

The ice pellets suddenly came falling from the sky. Within minutes, the summery weather turned into a full-blown hailstorm. A photo from the Austrian Severe Weather Center shows how the hail instantly transformed the town into a winter landscape. Stainz was also hit by a hailstorm (see photo below).

(Bild: Gerald Schwaiger)

Numerous other regions also had to expect severe thunderstorms and hail in the afternoon. Vienna, Upper Austria, and Vorarlberg, however, were spared.

The risk of thunderstorms thus remains the dominant issue for now. Anyone still out and about on Wednesday should keep a close eye on the sky—because the next dark cloud could pack a punch.

As the evening and night progress, the weather will gradually calm down. The showers and thunderstorms will gradually subside, though patches of clouds may still pass through in some areas. Thicker clouds may linger, especially in the northeast, until Thursday morning, and isolated rain showers are still possible along the Alps.

Massive amounts of hail transformed the streets into an icy landscape within just a few minutes.
Massive amounts of hail transformed the streets into an icy landscape within just a few minutes.(Bild: Freiwillige Feuerwehr Wagrain)

Just how intense these hailstorms can be was already evident on Monday evening in Wagrain im Pongau. There, such a massive amount of hail fell within about 20 minutes that piles of hail up to half a meter high accumulated on the streets. 

Chance of showers remains low on Thursday
On Thursday, however, the weather will take a more pleasant turn: After a partly cloudy start, the sun will come out more and more often. Conditions will be especially pleasant in the west and south, and the chance of showers will remain low.

And temperatures will once again get you in the mood for summer: highs of up to 30 degrees are possible on Thursday.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
02.09.2026 18:40
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf