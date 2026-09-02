The mayor says:
“Linz will never be a city without construction sites”
Linz isn’t on summer break—issues like safety, crime, affordable housing, traffic jams, and a lack of parking are highly contentious. The mayor answers questions and explains why his heart still aches.
Dietmar Prammer is sitting on the steps of the Tabakfabrik; it’s one of his favorite spots in Linz. Numerous people stop by to greet the city’s leader. The mayor has been giving the matter some thought and speaks about:
safety in the state capital: “We face major challenges at the Volksgarten—that’s nothing new. I’m well aware of the problems. I’ve given instructions to step up monitoring and address those individuals who aren’t making a good impression there. Security personnel and the police alone won’t be enough. All these recent terrible incidents have fueled fears. But I believe Linz is still a safe city.”
Traffic jams, lack of parking, construction sites: “Linz is a commuter city. People rely on their cars, and public transportation isn’t as well-developed as it needs to be. But a lot is happening. That will continue to be the case in the future, so we’ll probably never be a city without a construction site.”
Affordable housing: “That’s probably our biggest challenge. More than half of our apartments are owned by nonprofit housing cooperatives. That’s one reason why our rents are still moderate compared to other cities. But we need to keep building housing. That’s also how I measure my success as mayor.”
High investments amid growing budgetary pressure: “The big issue is operating costs—the payments to the state, which amount to 100 million euros. With a budget of one billion euros, that’s ten percent in a single year. But it’s not as if Linz is the only city struggling. By now, every other municipality in Upper Austria can no longer balance its budget.”
His heart is breaking after Blau-Weiß’s relegation: “This disastrous season was terrible, but I believe that Blau-Weiß will make it back up this year. But we also have LASK in Linz, which won the double. As mayor, I can be proud of that, too.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.