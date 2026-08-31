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Albiceleste Retirement

It’s over! Lionel Messi ends his career with the national team

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31.08.2026 17:18
Lionel Messi after the World Cup final loss to Spain on July 19, 2026—that game remains his last ...
Lionel Messi after the World Cup final loss to Spain on July 19, 2026—that game remains his last for Argentina …(Bild: AFP/PAUL ELLIS)
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It’s over and done with—the sports world has lost one of the greatest soccer players of all time at the national team level, and for many, THE greatest of all time: About a month and a half after the 2026 World Cup in North America, Lionel Messi is ending his career with the Albiceleste, Argentina’s national team!

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“It was a decision that hurt—and one that still hurts me deep down—but I know the time has come,” the eight-time World Player of the Year wrote on Instagram on Monday. Messi has won everything there is to win with Argentina: the 2022 World Cup, the 2021 and 2024 Copa América, and Olympic gold in 2008. He also finished as World Cup runner-up with the Albiceleste in 2014 and 2026.

Messi’s 207 international appearances and 125 goals are both Argentine records. In July, at the age of 39, he once again led his country to the World Cup final with eight goals and four assists—including a brace in the 2-0 group-stage victory over Austria. In the final, however, Spain proved too strong. The 0–1 loss to the Spaniards in extra time in East Rutherford was thus Messi’s final international match.

(Bild: AFP/JUAN MABROMATA)

The forward wrote that he had already drafted the message on July 21—two days after the World Cup final. Following his father’s death on August 8, he became even more convinced that this was the right decision. “I leave with the certainty and pride of having given you, together with my teammates, some incredible moments. It was amazing to have experienced that with you. I love you!” Messi declared in his moving statement to the fans.

Sent Off in 2005 National Team Debut
Messi made his nationalteam debutin August 2025; in a friendly against Hungary, he was sent off one minute after coming on as a substitute for violent conduct. Aside from Olympic gold, Messi had long been chasing a major title with Argentina. After losing the 2016 Copa América final to Uruguay, he even briefly announced his retirement, but then returned and ended the title drought at the 2021 Copa América.

Lionel Messi after losing the World Cup final to Spain on July 19, 2026
Lionel Messi after losing the World Cup final to Spain on July 19, 2026(Bild: AFP/JUAN MABROMATA)

The great triumph came a year later, when Messi led Argentina to a memorable World Cup final victory over France in a penalty shootout. At the club level, the former Barcelona star’s career isn’t over yet; he remains under contract with the MLS club Inter Miami through 2028.

Messi’s departure from the national team could trigger further retirements. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez had already called into question whether he would continue his career—as had head coach Lionel Scaloni. The Albiceleste could be facing a massive shakeup—and that’s four years before a World Cup that’s set to feature an opening match in Buenos Aires.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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