Moving Scenes
Marius Carries King Harald’s Coffin Alongside the Family
Following the death of King Harald V on August 28, Norway bids farewell to its beloved monarch. On Monday afternoon, the king’s coffin was carried by his children and grandchildren through the historic halls of the Royal Palace in Oslo to the palace chapel. Among the pallbearers was Marius Borg Høiby, Crown Prince Haakon’s stepson—wearing an electronic ankle monitor.
Crown Prince Haakon thus demonstrated that Marius Borg Høiby, whom he has accepted as his son and raised together with Queen Mette-Marit, is and remains part of the family. Queen Mette-Marit and Queen Sonja followed the coffin. Hand in hand, the two women walked behind the King’s coffin through the historic halls of the palace.
King Haakon, along with Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra and his son Prince Sverre Magnus, led the procession of pallbearers. Behind Ingrid Alexandra walked her aunt, Princess Märtha Louise, and behind Prince Sverre Magnus followed other family members. Märtha Louise’s three daughters—Maud Angelica, Leah Isadora, and Emma Tallulah Behn—also carried the coffin. Høiby walked at the rear on the right.
The 29-year-old, who was recently convicted of rape, took part in the private procession through the Royal Palace under strict conditions and while wearing an electronic ankle monitor.
Palace staff lined the route to pay their respects to the king as the coffin was carried through the Yellow Salon, the Hall of Mirrors, the Dining Room, the Small Banquet Hall, and the Grand Banquet Hall, where members of the military took over.
In the palace chapel, the casket was placed on a velvet-covered catafalque and adorned with wreaths and floral hearts from the family. The royal crown and the national sword were placed on the casket, while the orders of knighthood were placed at the foot of the casket.
The procession marks the beginning of the official farewell ceremonies for King Harald V, who led the country with dignity and popularity for over three decades. The funeral will take place on September 9.
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