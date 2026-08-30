Automatic Draft

The 36-time international’s priority appears to be staying in England, though there are also other options, according to sources close to him on Sunday. The transfer window in England closes on Tuesday at 11 p.m. local time (midnight CEST). On the same day, the top leagues in Germany, Italy, and France (all at 8 p.m.) as well as in Spain (11:59 p.m.) will also close. Free agents such as Austrian national team captain David Alaba can still be signed after that.