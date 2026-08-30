Dissatisfaction Is Growing
Automatic Draft
Kevin Danso’s dissatisfaction is growing! As Tottenham coach Roberto De Zerbi revealed, the Austrian national team player has asked to be released. Two teammates also want to leave.
Roberto De Zerbi confirmed on Saturday that Richarlison, Pape Sarr, and Kevin Danso have asked to leave the “Spurs.” “Richarlison has said it many times already. Danso came to me two days ago and said he wanted to leave. Sarr as well,” the Tottenham coach is quoted as saying by “Daily Mirror” reporter Alasdair Gold.
Goal in the League Cup
On Wednesday, Danso scored a goal during his brief appearance in the 5-1 English League Cup victory over Charlton Athletic.
In Saturday night’s 0-2 Premier League loss to Newcastle, the center back—who hadn’t seen any action on the first matchday either—wasn’t even on the roster.
Two new competitors
Following the signings of Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke, Danso—who moved from Lens to Tottenham a year ago for 25 million euros—has slipped further down the pecking order. Now, the 27-year-old’s departure appears to be on the horizon.
Staying in England?
The Styrian’s contract with the London club runs through 2030. According to English media reports, Danso’s agents met last week with, among others, league rival Aston Villa to explore a possible transfer.
The 36-time international’s priority appears to be staying in England, though there are also other options, according to sources close to him on Sunday. The transfer window in England closes on Tuesday at 11 p.m. local time (midnight CEST). On the same day, the top leagues in Germany, Italy, and France (all at 8 p.m.) as well as in Spain (11:59 p.m.) will also close. Free agents such as Austrian national team captain David Alaba can still be signed after that.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.