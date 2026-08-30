A Sad Record: 646 Heat-Related Deaths in Two Months

Measures Announced

The sick, the elderly, and young children are most at risk. But the heat doesn’t just affect individuals; it also poses growing challenges to the healthcare system itself. A new analysis now reveals for the first time which facilities are particularly hard hit. The result: By the end of July, more than 70 percent of hospitals, senior care facilities, and nursing homes, as well as 80 percent of primary care centers, had faced at least 20 days of extreme heat.