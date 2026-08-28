Mourning the King
Harald’s Closest Family Accompanied Him to the Palace
Just a few hours after his death, Norway’s King Harald V was taken to the palace. On Friday evening, the coffin was carried in a procession through rain-soaked Oslo from the hospital to the palace. His immediate family accompanied him.
Thousands of Norwegians lined the streets to pay their respects to the king as the car carrying his coffin drove by. Outside the Rikshospitalet, where Harald died, there were also several people in hospital scrubs. The car drove through Oslo, accompanied by emergency vehicles and several black cars.
The king’s coffin was accompanied by the royal family along the way. The car carrying Harald’s remains was followed by the new King Haakon VIII, the new Queen Mette-Marit, and their two children, Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus, in other vehicles. Harald’s wife, Queen Sonja, and Haakon’s older sister, Princess Märtha Louise, were also present.
According to the broadcaster NRK, approximately 13,000 people gathered at the Palace Square to await the hearse carrying their king’s coffin. The Norwegians bid farewell to Harald, some holding umbrellas and others waving Norwegian flags. On this fateful day for Norway, the mood on the Palace Square in the heart of Oslo fluctuated between deep sorrow and tense anticipation.
Thousands of people laid down flowers and paused for a moment. “We will miss you,” read a letter from first-graders. “You were kind, cool, caring, and the best king in the world,” wrote 11-year-old Mina to the king.
Coffin on View in Chapel
Thecoffin willnowliein state in the palace chapel until the day of the funeral. “Cadets from the Armed Forces’ military academies are standing guard at the coffin—two on each side,” “Gala” quotes the Norwegian Royal House as saying. The coffin will rest on a stand draped in purple, “and the family’s wreath will be attached to the coffin.” The royal crown, the royal sword, and the orb will be placed on the coffin itself, according to the report.
At certain times, the chapel will be open to the funeral procession. Then, “anyone who wishes to do so may walk slowly past the bier” and say goodbye to King Harald, the Royal House explains. This coming Sunday, memorial services are to be held throughout Norway, during which “words of remembrance and a special prayer for the deceased will be read.” A period of mourning will be observed in Norway until the funeral, the date of which has not yet been announced.
Norway’s King Harald V passed away peacefully on Friday at 6:35 a.m., the Norwegian Royal House announced. At 89, Harald was Europe’s oldest reigning monarch—he had recently been struggling with serious health problems. He ascended to the throne in 1991 following the death of his very popular father, Olav V.
Haakon to Take Oath Next Week
Now his 53-year-old son is king as Haakon VIII. The queen is the former Crown Princess Mette-Marit (53). Haakon will take his oath of allegiance to the Constitution on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. and deliver a brief address. This was announced by Parliament Speaker Masud Gharahkhani to the broadcaster NRK. Such an oath is mandatory for the new monarch and takes place in the Norwegian Parliament, not far from the Royal Palace.
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