Harald’s Closest Family Accompanied Him to the Palace

Coffin on View in Chapel

Thecoffin willnowliein state in the palace chapel until the day of the funeral. “Cadets from the Armed Forces’ military academies are standing guard at the coffin—two on each side,” “Gala” quotes the Norwegian Royal House as saying. The coffin will rest on a stand draped in purple, “and the family’s wreath will be attached to the coffin.” The royal crown, the royal sword, and the orb will be placed on the coffin itself, according to the report.