The show took place
A storm led to a shortened program in Wels
The MusikfestiWels was interrupted after just 20 minutes due to heavy rain—but because the performances were shortened, fans were able to see all the stars they had come to see. On Saturday, the festival continues—hopefully in its full length this time.
Thorsteinn Einarsson’s husky voice could be heard over the mic—during the soundcheck at 4 p.m., everything was still going according to plan, and at least the artists were still in good spirits. At the same time, the first briefing was taking place at the Hotel Dormera, right on the town square.
The weather forecast was grim, with thunderstorms and strong gusts of wind predicted. And so, unfortunately, the first part of the MusikfestiWels had to be held in a slightly shortened format.
“We wanted everyone to perform, but we still had to exercise great caution,” said Peter Jungreithmair, managing director of Wels Marketing and Tourism. He and his colleagues kept glancing at their cell phones every minute, keeping a close eye on the weather report.
“You really get up close and personal with the artists there.”
So Neiyla performed for only 45 minutes, leaving time for Thorsteinn Einarsson and HE/RO as well. The fans were grateful—after all, countless people had been waiting for hours before the event began. “The best spots are right up front. You really get up close to the artists there,” said 17-year-old Elisa happily.
What a stroke of luck that local hero Einarsson had stopped by a perfume shop beforehand. “It’s really become a passion of mine. I have countless great fragrances at home,” the Iceland-born artist said with a wink. And then he got the crowd rocking with his great scents, delivering a fireworks display of hits. And that’s exactly how Julian Le Play, Avec, and Alle Achtung plan to keep the party going on Saturday—preferably in full-length sets.
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