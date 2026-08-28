Five-Year Ranking: Austria on the Rise

Austria can still earn points in at least 24 matches

Denmark (14th) and Norway (13th) already have a lead of over ten points; furthermore, with four teams each in the league phase, these two nations are very well positioned for the coming months. Austria’s clubs can still earn points in at least 24 matches. A win in the group stage would yield 0.4 points toward the five-year ranking, while a draw would yield 0.2. There are also bonus points for final standings—though in the Europa League and Conference League, these are only awarded if a team finishes among the top 24 of the 36 participants and thus advances to the knockout stage.