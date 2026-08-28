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Five-Year Ranking: Austria on the Rise
Austria is on the rise in the five-year ranking, which determines the allocation of spots in European soccer competitions. In the qualifying rounds for the group stages of the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League, Austrian clubs earned 4.2 points—0.1 points more than in the entire previous season. This means a rise to 17th place, but regaining the crucial 15th spot—and with it, the fifth European Cup ticket—seems unlikely.
Although 16th-place Switzerland is within reach—with a 2.55-point lead and only two clubs remaining in the group stages—they are already 6.543 points behind 15th-place Cyprus, which also has two clubs still in contention. To make up this deficit, LASK would have to go on an extraordinary winning streak in the Champions League, while Sturm Graz and Red Bull Salzburg would need to do the same in the Europa League.
Austria can still earn points in at least 24 matches
Denmark (14th) and Norway (13th) already have a lead of over ten points; furthermore, with four teams each in the league phase, these two nations are very well positioned for the coming months. Austria’s clubs can still earn points in at least 24 matches. A win in the group stage would yield 0.4 points toward the five-year ranking, while a draw would yield 0.2. There are also bonus points for final standings—though in the Europa League and Conference League, these are only awarded if a team finishes among the top 24 of the 36 participants and thus advances to the knockout stage.
This season marked the last time, for the time being, that Austria was represented by five clubs on the international stage. Due to poor results in recent years, the domestic league will field only four European Cup participants next year—in 2027, the league champion will start in the second Champions League qualifying round and the cup winner in the first Europa League qualifying round. The two remaining spots are for the second Conference League qualifying round. As a result, it’s possible that Austria won’t have a single club competing in a group stage the season after next.
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