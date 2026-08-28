Ten-Month Total Closure of the Wels West Bypass

Two Construction Sites Nearly Complete

“Asfinag is investing around 110 million euros to bring the tunnels up to the latest safety standards. Among other things, the lighting, ventilation, emergency call systems, video surveillance, and escape routes are being upgraded,” says project manager Manuel Prentner. The construction measures have also been coordinated with the other surrounding construction sites for some time: “The good news is that the noise barrier construction sites near Wels-Wimpassing and Marchtrenk, as well as the ÖBB bridge work near Wels-Ost, will be completed by mid-September.”