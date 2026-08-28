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Tunnel to Be Renovated

Ten-Month Total Closure of the Wels West Bypass

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28.08.2026 11:03
Starting September 15, the Noitzmühle Tunnel will be closed until July 2027.
Starting September 15, the Noitzmühle Tunnel will be closed until July 2027.(Bild: Asfinag)
Porträt von Mario Zeko
Von Mario Zeko

The next major construction project in the Wels area is a major undertaking. From September 15 through early July 2027, the Noitzmühle and Steinhaus tunnels will undergo comprehensive renovation. The A8 will be closed to all traffic from the Wels-West interchange to the Voralpenkreuz interchange. The detour will run via the Haid interchange.

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The patience of many drivers on the A 8, the Innkreis Autobahn, will be put to the test starting September 15. Asfinag will begin the scheduled comprehensive renovation of the Noitzmühle and Steinhaus tunnels at 7 a.m. This will require a total closure of the A8 southbound—from the Wels-West interchange to the Voralpenkreuz interchange (Welser Westspange)—until early July 2027.

One lane in the northbound
toward the north (Suben/Passau) will also have only one lane available in the Westspange tunnel section from September 15 through October 31. This is due to work on the escape route connections between the two tunnel tubes.

Detour via the Haid Interchange
The signposted detour runs along the A 25 (Wels Expressway) to the Haid Interchange and continues on the A 1 toward Voralpenkreuz. This detour will therefore result in even heavier traffic on the A 25 toward Linz/Vienna.

Extended turning lane
To improve the situation at the critical Wels-Nord exit and make merging easier, the turning lane—or deceleration lane—will be extended to one kilometer.

Two Construction Sites Nearly Complete
“Asfinag is investing around 110 million euros to bring the tunnels up to the latest safety standards. Among other things, the lighting, ventilation, emergency call systems, video surveillance, and escape routes are being upgraded,” says project manager Manuel Prentner. The construction measures have also been coordinated with the other surrounding construction sites for some time: “The good news is that the noise barrier construction sites near Wels-Wimpassing and Marchtrenk, as well as the ÖBB bridge work near Wels-Ost, will be completed by mid-September.”

Second Construction Phase Starting in 2027
The second construction phase will run from mid-September 2027 through the end of June 2028 and is expected to proceed without a total closure. The reason: The tunnel ventilation system must already be upgraded to handle a potential fire in one tunnel tube while traffic is flowing in the opposite direction. Traffic will be able to enter the tunnel on the southbound carriageway with one lane open in each direction. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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