Tunnel to Be Renovated
Ten-Month Total Closure of the Wels West Bypass
The next major construction project in the Wels area is a major undertaking. From September 15 through early July 2027, the Noitzmühle and Steinhaus tunnels will undergo comprehensive renovation. The A8 will be closed to all traffic from the Wels-West interchange to the Voralpenkreuz interchange. The detour will run via the Haid interchange.
The patience of many drivers on the A 8, the Innkreis Autobahn, will be put to the test starting September 15. Asfinag will begin the scheduled comprehensive renovation of the Noitzmühle and Steinhaus tunnels at 7 a.m. This will require a total closure of the A8 southbound—from the Wels-West interchange to the Voralpenkreuz interchange (Welser Westspange)—until early July 2027.
One lane in the northbound
toward the north (Suben/Passau) will also have only one lane available in the Westspange tunnel section from September 15 through October 31. This is due to work on the escape route connections between the two tunnel tubes.
Detour via the Haid Interchange
The signposted detour runs along the A 25 (Wels Expressway) to the Haid Interchange and continues on the A 1 toward Voralpenkreuz. This detour will therefore result in even heavier traffic on the A 25 toward Linz/Vienna.
Extended turning lane
To improve the situation at the critical Wels-Nord exit and make merging easier, the turning lane—or deceleration lane—will be extended to one kilometer.
Two Construction Sites Nearly Complete
“Asfinag is investing around 110 million euros to bring the tunnels up to the latest safety standards. Among other things, the lighting, ventilation, emergency call systems, video surveillance, and escape routes are being upgraded,” says project manager Manuel Prentner. The construction measures have also been coordinated with the other surrounding construction sites for some time: “The good news is that the noise barrier construction sites near Wels-Wimpassing and Marchtrenk, as well as the ÖBB bridge work near Wels-Ost, will be completed by mid-September.”
Second Construction Phase Starting in 2027
The second construction phase will run from mid-September 2027 through the end of June 2028 and is expected to proceed without a total closure. The reason: The tunnel ventilation system must already be upgraded to handle a potential fire in one tunnel tube while traffic is flowing in the opposite direction. Traffic will be able to enter the tunnel on the southbound carriageway with one lane open in each direction.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.