Crime Scene at the MAK: The 5-Million-Euro Necklace

The two unknown men pretended to be interested visitors when they entered the “Glanzstücke” exhibition at the Museum of Applied Arts around 2:00 p.m. Then everything apparently happened very quickly. They smashed the display case containing the coveted object with a hammer, removed the exorbitantly expensive necklace, and fled on foot toward Stadtpark. One of the two perpetrators is said to have been carrying what is believed to be a real firearm. According to police spokeswoman Anna Gutt, it was not used, but the man brandished it openly to clear a path for himself.