Approval has been granted
Green Light for Post Office Restructuring After Six Years
The “Krone” has been reporting on this for over six years now—and now, in the seemingly never-ending saga surrounding the post office in Haid (Linz-Land district), the final—and this time, very welcome—chapter may finally begin.
For years, there were negotiations, arguments, and delays. Meanwhile, the police officers in Haid had to put up with conditions—lack of space, lack of accessibility, no separate restrooms, and hardly any decent facilities for breaks—that Mayor Christian Partoll (FPÖ) had described as “unacceptable” in an interview with the “Krone” as recently as this spring. Now, the seemingly never-ending saga surrounding the police station in Haid, Ansfelden, might actually come to a happy ending.
Public Pressure Since 2020
As early as 2020, Partoll—then still deputy mayor—applied public pressure. Since then, the city, the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Finance, the Financial Procurator’s Office, and the property owner Lawog have been struggling to find a solution. As recently as April, the mayor finally lost his temper over the matter. He criticized the years of delays and demanded that the station finally be renovated and expanded.
Decision Has Been Issued
Now the situation has apparently changed significantly: According to Partoll, the Ministry of the Interior’s decision regarding the expansion and modernization has now been issued. This would clear one of the biggest hurdles. Coordination between the Ministry of the Interior and Lawog is still pending; this is expected to be finalized in the fall.
Decision in the Fall
The city also plans to have the municipal council approve the necessary contracts this fall. If that goes through, the final green light could be given before the end of the year. “It has been a long and, at times, difficult journey. That makes it all the more gratifying that we now appear to be nearing completion,” said Partoll. For him, it is crucial that the officers finally receive “proper and modern working conditions.”
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