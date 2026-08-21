“Like a ghost ride through disaster zones”

In addition to the storm damage, residents also felt the effects of the heavy rain. Numerous basements had to be pumped out. The basement of the hospital in Kittsee was also flooded. Staff from housekeeping, maintenance, and logistics arrived at the hospital immediately—and in some cases even during their free time—to help with the cleanup efforts.

Over the course of the evening and night, a total of seven fire departments were called in to assist. In addition to the Kittsee Fire Department, fire departments from Bruckneudorf, Deutsch Jahrndorf, Edelstal, Gattendorf, Neusiedl am See, Pama, and Zurndorf were on the scene with a total of over 20 vehicles—including two aerial rescue vehicles—and approximately 130 firefighters.