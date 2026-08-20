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One million euros

33-Year-Old Accused of Raising Funds for Terrorists

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20.08.2026 20:00
The defendant is alleged to have raised over one million for a terrorist organization.
The defendant is alleged to have raised over one million for a terrorist organization.(Bild: EPA/MOHAMMED SABER)
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The Linz Public Prosecutor’s Office has charged a 33-year-old Palestinian man, who had lived in Linz for several years, with membership in a terrorist organization, participation in a criminal organization, terrorist financing, and money laundering. If convicted, he faces up to ten years in prison.

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He is officially stateless, was born in Palestine, and lived in Linz for several years—which is why the Linz Public Prosecutor’s Office has jurisdiction over Mustafa A. (33), as he also established his online media network “Gaza now” here. On Facebook alone, he is said to have reached more than eight million people.

Serious Allegations
The prosecution accuses him of using his accounts to promote Hamas and Hezbollah—which are classified as terrorist organizations in Austria. In addition to glorifying killings, hostage-takings, and other reprehensible acts, the 33-year-old is alleged to have used his reach to raise money for terrorist organizations. More than one million euros are said to have been collected and transferred in the process.

He faces up to ten years in prison
“The defendant is charged with membership in a terrorist association, membership in a criminal organization, financing terrorism, money laundering, and incitement to commit terrorist offenses,” says Linz prosecutor Ulrike Breiteneder, quoting from the indictment, which is not yet final. The stateless man, who has been in Austria since 2016, faces up to ten years in prison; he denies all charges.

However, he was on the run when he was arrested at the Amsterdam airport in 2025 and eventually extradited to Austria. A trial date for the lay judge proceedings has not yet been set.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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