Putin Has His Eye on Food Giant’s Business

New Companies in Exchange for “Voluntary” Donations

According to political scientists, significant segments of the Russian political and economic elite are dissatisfied with the course of the war and the resulting economic problems. This is especially true since the super-rich were recently compelled to “voluntarily” contribute to the war chest. “The Kremlin would therefore have a motive to lift spirits again by selling off a valuable company like Nestlé,” according to an analysis by Swiss television station SRF.