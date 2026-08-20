Theater District: Major Renovation in the Heart of Linz

The key points of the project

The Redoutensäle are being restored, as is the Promenadenhof, where the building services and structural work on the new winter garden have already been completed, as seen during the “Krone” tour. This already offers a beautiful view of the historic courtyard. This could become a social gathering place, as the dining facilities (Promenadenhof) are also being expanded and modernized. The renovation of the romantic Hall of Mirrors, which is highly sought after for celebrations, is being closely supervised by historic preservation officials and restorers.