Construction Site Tour
Theater District: Major Renovation in the Heart of Linz
Please wait! The Promenade Quarter will remain a major construction site until next year—until the end of August 2027. But the effort is worth it: With new technology and extensive renovations, one of the most important areas of the city center is getting a completely new look. The “Krone” visited the construction site.
The renovation of Linz’s Promenade Quarter, located right next to the Landhaus and below the Schlossberg, has been underway since May 2025 and includes the Schauspielhaus, Kammerspiele, Redoutensäle, and Promenadenhof.
The goal is to preserve the historic complex in accordance with heritage guidelines while simultaneously modernizing the building and mechanical systems. The total investment amounts to approximately 60 million euros.
Staying on Schedule and Within Budget
“We are on schedule,” emphasize Governor Thomas Stelzer and Thomas Königstorfer, CEO of Theater- und Orchester GmbH. An important milestone was recently marked by the topping-out ceremony, which symbolizes the near-completion of the structural work.
Stelzer also highlights the unique character of the location. The Landestheater Linz on the Promenade is one of Austria’s oldest theater venues and has shaped the city’s cultural life for more than 200 years: “Today, our goal is to achieve the best possible synergy between preserving the historic building structure and modern expansion.”
The renovation is being carried out in close coordination with the Federal Monuments Office. Furthermore, according to Stelzer, through this “major economic investment, the state is also assuming responsibility for the Upper Austria location.”
The key points of the project
The Redoutensäle are being restored, as is the Promenadenhof, where the building services and structural work on the new winter garden have already been completed, as seen during the “Krone” tour. This already offers a beautiful view of the historic courtyard. This could become a social gathering place, as the dining facilities (Promenadenhof) are also being expanded and modernized. The renovation of the romantic Hall of Mirrors, which is highly sought after for celebrations, is being closely supervised by historic preservation officials and restorers.
New technology, new revolving stage, new rehearsal stages
In the theater area, the stage floors at the Kammerspiele are currently being replaced; the Schauspielhaus will follow next year. Additionally, the plan includes thermal retrofits, new restroom facilities, and upgrades to the heating, cooling, and stage technology systems.
Another new feature is a courtyard with a connecting building leading toward Lessingstraße, the structural framework of which has already been completed. This will make the Kammerspiele accessible to people with disabilities, and elevators will also be installed. Preparations for the construction of the new studio stage are underway.
Ready for the Future: Utilizing Waste Heat from the Underground Parking Garage
Sustainability is a top priority in the future Promenade Quarter: A heat pump, which will also utilize waste heat from the Promenade underground parking garage, will provide sustainable energy in the future. Technical preparations for this are already underway.
Following a fourth construction phase from October 2026 to May 2027, performances at the Schauspielhaus will pause once again from June through the end of August 2027 for final work. The complete completion of the new Promenade Quarter is scheduled for fall 2027.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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