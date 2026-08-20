Showdown Over Drought Aid: The Tone Is Getting Harsher

Greens: “Government Is Unimaginative and Short-Sighted”

The opposition also speaks of a spectacle—albeit with a completely different angle. Deputy Green Party caucus chair Sigi Maurer accuses all three governing parties of failure: “Austria is withering away and the climate is getting hotter and hotter—but the coalition is delivering nothing.” Instead of taking responsibility, the ÖVP, SPÖ, and NEOS are “celebrating mutual obstruction.” Farmers and climate protection are paying the price. Maurer is particularly critical of plans to finance part of the aid with climate protection funds: “The government is fighting the drought with money intended to mitigate the climate crisis. That is so unimaginative and short-sighted.”