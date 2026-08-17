Severe Weather Response
Gusts of wind uprooted trees and tore off roofs
A storm front with violent gusts kept fire departments in the districts of Eferding, Linz-Land, Linz City, Perg, and Urfahr-Umgebung on their toes on Monday afternoon. A path of destruction in the municipality of Hinzenbach ripped the roofing off several homes. Fortunately, it appears that no one was injured. Cleanup efforts are still underway.
It was around 3:45 p.m. when violent gusts of wind suddenly swept through Upper Austria. As a result of the severe weather, several trees were also uprooted. Near the heavily trafficked ramp from Leonfeldner Straße in Linz to the Voest Bridge on the A7 (Mühlkreisautobahn), a large tree trunk—still with its canopy of leaves—fell onto the roadway in the vicinity of the PRO shopping center. However, no cars or people were harmed in the incident. Responders from the Linz Professional Fire Department cleared the dangerous obstacle from the road.
Fallen trees also led to emergency responses in Kirchham, Natternbach, Saxen, Leonding, Bad Zell, Hörsching, Lichtenberg, Luftenberg, Engerwitzdorf, Fraham, and Wilhering.
In the municipality of Hinzenbach, not only did a tree fall, but roofs were also partially torn off. Several houses were affected, and firefighters secured the damaged buildings.
In Herzogsdorf, a tree caught fire, and near St. Ulrich bei Steyr, a power line was damaged, leaving approximately 900 households temporarily without power. According to Linz AG, power outages also occurred in the Lichtenberg, Kirchschlag, Glasau, and Hellmonsödt areas. Service technicians were working around the clock to quickly repair the damage.
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