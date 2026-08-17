Gusts of wind uprooted trees and tore off roofs

It was around 3:45 p.m. when violent gusts of wind suddenly swept through Upper Austria. As a result of the severe weather, several trees were also uprooted. Near the heavily trafficked ramp from Leonfeldner Straße in Linz to the Voest Bridge on the A7 (Mühlkreisautobahn), a large tree trunk—still with its canopy of leaves—fell onto the roadway in the vicinity of the PRO shopping center. However, no cars or people were harmed in the incident. Responders from the Linz Professional Fire Department cleared the dangerous obstacle from the road.