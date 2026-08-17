How the Schwarzes Schiff Is Getting Back on Track

More Seating After Renovation

For as idyllic as the spot is beneath the mighty chestnut trees, things have been quite cramped behind the scenes in the past. The current dining room offers only about 30 seats, and the kitchen and back rooms are also reaching their limits. After the renovation, the dining area is expected to seat around 50 guests, and the kitchen and work areas will be significantly upgraded. What must under no circumstances fall by the wayside—or rather, under the excavator’s bucket—is arguably the “Schwarzes Schiff’s” greatest treasure: the shady outdoor dining area with its five old chestnut trees. A dedicated conservation plan has even been drawn up to preserve them.