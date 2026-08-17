Popular Tavern
How the Schwarzes Schiff Is Getting Back on Track
Nestled beneath towering chestnut trees right on the Danube, the “Schwarzes Schiff” is arguably one of the most beautiful dining spots in Urfahr. But behind this idyllic setting, the restaurant has long been pushing the limits of its capacity. Now there are plans in place to make some significant changes—from the seating arrangement and the kitchen to the view of Linz Castle. But there’s one thing that won’t be changing under any circumstances.
The time-honored “Schwarzes Schiff” in Alt-Urfahr may not be setting sail, but it is undergoing a major renovation. The popular gathering spot right on the Danube is set to get a facelift and will be equipped for year-round dining operations in the future. The preliminary design has now received the green light in principle during the planning review—though details are still being worked out.
More Seating After Renovation
For as idyllic as the spot is beneath the mighty chestnut trees, things have been quite cramped behind the scenes in the past. The current dining room offers only about 30 seats, and the kitchen and back rooms are also reaching their limits. After the renovation, the dining area is expected to seat around 50 guests, and the kitchen and work areas will be significantly upgraded. What must under no circumstances fall by the wayside—or rather, under the excavator’s bucket—is arguably the “Schwarzes Schiff’s” greatest treasure: the shady outdoor dining area with its five old chestnut trees. A dedicated conservation plan has even been drawn up to preserve them.
A Piece of Pub History
“I’m delighted that the restaurant, with its shaded outdoor dining area located right on the Danube Cycle Path and the Urfahr Danube Beach, can be preserved,” emphasizes SP City Leader and Planning Commissioner Dietmar Prammer. This also preserves a piece of pub history for the residents of Urfahr. The former “Goldene Schiff,” better known to many as Gasthaus Rauscher, has been a family-run business since 1892 and was once even a stagecoach station.
“With this concept, we want to build on its long history as a popular gathering place in Urfahr,” says Patrizia Außerwöger of the project developer, Businesspark Schloss Puchenau GmbH.
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