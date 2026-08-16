A Weekend Full of Drama
Transfer Dispute, Rapid’s Dominant Performance, and Austria’s Relief
An exciting weekend in the Austrian Bundesliga. While Rapid celebrated its biggest league win in nearly 41 years and Austria enjoyed a much-needed 2-0 victory over Hartberg, a fierce transfer dispute has erupted between Sturm Graz and Altach. Here’s an overview.
SK Rapid shot its way to the top of the Austrian Bundesliga standings with a rout. On Sunday in Hütteldorf, the Viennese team crushed GAK 8-0 (5-0) and displaced defending champion LASK—which was tied on points—from first place. For the unstoppable Hütteldorf side, it was a day of celebration on the field.
The highest-scoring victories in the ÖFB Bundesliga, which has been in existence since 1974
- 11–1 Rapid – GAK (June 22, 1977)
- 10–0 Rapid – GAK (September 27, 1985 / away)
- 9–0 Austria – SV Mattersburg (April 23, 2016 / away)
9–0 Austria vs. SW Bregenz (August 22, 2004 / away)
9–0 Wacker Innsbruck – Austria Salzburg (May 22, 1982)
- 8–0 Rapid – GAK (August 16, 2026)
8–0 RB Salzburg – Admira Wacker (October 17, 2015)
8–0 Red Bull Salzburg – SV Grödig (August 10, 2014)
8–0 Rapid – Neusiedl (April 21, 1984)
8–0 Austria Vienna – Neusiedl (June 25, 1983)
Not only was this the eighth win in eight competitive matches this season for coach Johannes Hoff Thorup’s team—it was also the team’s biggest league victory in nearly 41 years. On September 27, 1985, they celebrated a 10–0 victory—back then, too, the opponent was GAK.
Relief for Austria and Drama in Styria
Meanwhile, their archrival also had reason to celebrate a redeeming weekend. Austria secured its first victory in its third league match. The “Violets” defeated Hartberg 2–0, thereby avoiding a complete league-opening slump after all.
This was an especially important win in light of the upcoming Conference League qualifying playoff match against Portuguese club Braga on Thursday (starting at 9 p.m. on the sportkrone.at live ticker). “We’re not afraid—we’re really fired up,” said goal-scorer Julian Hettwer, clearly motivated after the win against Hartberg.
For Styria, however, it wasn’t a good Sunday. While GAK was soundly defeated by Rapid and struggled to find explanations after the match, Hartberg remained the only club without a point following its loss to Austria. “At some point, you have to start rewarding yourself, and we’re not doing that,” said an exasperated coach Markus Schopp.
Commotion Over Massombo
At least Sturm Graz was able to celebrate a 1-0 victory over Altach, keeping three points in Styria. However, the on-field matchup took a back seat this weekend, as a fierce transfer dispute has erupted between the two clubs. At the center of it all: Altach player Yann Massombo.
The Altach player, who is being courted by Sturm, had refused to travel to Graz on Friday. Altach’s anger is directed at Sturm coach Fabio Ingolitsch, who had contacted Massombo. Now the Vorarlberg club is considering “further steps.”
“SCR Altach has taken note of the statements made by the SK Sturm Graz coach after yesterday’s game. These confirm that SK Sturm Graz made contact with player Yann Massombo. Furthermore, there are additional facts that confirm this. Against this backdrop, the club feels compelled to consider further steps,” an Altach press release stated on Sunday. The release also noted that the player has a valid contract through 2027, plus an option for an additional year of extension.
Sturm Awaits Clarification “Calmly”
Altach stated that the club was never informed of any ongoing discussions. According to ÖFB regulations, an interested club must demonstrably inform the player’s current club before entering into contract negotiations with the player. It is questionable, however, whether a casual contact initiated by the coach already constitutes a contract negotiation.
Sturm stated on Sunday that it is in direct communication with Altach at the executive level. “We are reviewing all events of the past few days once again—as our duty of care requires—but remain absolutely convinced that no representative of SK Sturm has done anything unlawful,” a club spokesperson explained. “We are therefore looking forward to the resolution of this situation with confidence.” However, the case will continue to cause unrest.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.