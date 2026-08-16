Merciless! Unstoppable Rapid Players Demolish GAK

It also marked the start of a “Rapid quarter-hour,” which this time came right at the beginning of the match. Shortly afterward, Kara was on hand to tap in the 1-0 goal after a shot by Matthias Seidl hit the post, with a little help from GAK defender Beres Owusu. At the other end, Peter Michorl squandered a chance to equalize off a pass from Smits (11th minute), which immediately came back to haunt him. Jannes Horn sent a cross to Kara, who headed it in to make it 2–0. Just two minutes later, Dahl found Adamsen, who simply had to tap the ball into the empty net. The goal was initially disallowed for an alleged offside, but the VAR overturned the call.