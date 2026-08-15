“Krone” Festival in Linz: Austropop with the “Number 1”

You’re all huge legends of Austropop!

When I’m on the road with WIR4, it’s not just about the fans. I also get to sing Danzer and Fendrich songs here—I wouldn’t have a chance to do that otherwise. But this way, the songs never fall into oblivion—neither for me nor for the audience. That’s the real story behind it, and it’s simply a huge joy. Or to be honest: With WIR4 plusEINS, Austria 3 will never die—not before I do.