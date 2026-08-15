Ambros is there
“Krone” Festival in Linz: Austropop with the “Number 1”
“Do you know why this concert is so important to me?” says Wolfgang Ambros in an interview. On Friday, August 21, the “Schifoan” Emperor will perform at the “Krone” Festival in Linz and sing his greatest hits: WIR4plusEINS will bring the golden years of Austropop back to life!
“We already know each other well—the people of Linz and I,” Wolfgang Ambros admits with a wink. “The No. 1 from the Vienna Woods” has performed at the “Krone” Festival in Linz several times before; this year, Ambros will take the stage together with the band WIR4—on Friday, August 21, at 7:30 p.m. on the Sparkasse OÖ main stage.
WIR4plusEINS will have the crowd singing along
From WIR4plusEINS, you can expect “unofficial national anthems” like “I am from Austria,” “Da Hofa,” “Zentralfriedhof,” or “Für immer jung.”
Musicians Ulli Bäer, Gary Lux, Harald Fendrich, and Harry Stampfer will rock the stage with Ambros as WIR4plusEINS. Together, they make up the “most legendary” lineup, as they bring the golden years of Austropop back to life—with heart, passion, and a guarantee that the audience will sing along.
“Krone”: Mr. Ambros, you were at the “Krone” Festival in Linz two years ago, and you’re coming back this year. Do you like us that much?
Wolfgang Ambros: Linz is Linz. There’s always a great atmosphere there, because one thing is clear: the people of Linz and I—we just know each other very well already.
With your new song “Die Sunnseitn vom Lebn,” you’ve scored another hit…
Well, I have to say: It wasn’t my idea, but that of my bandmates Roland Vogl and Didi Baumgartner, who call themselves Wödmasta. They asked me—and I said “yes.” Because I do love to sing.
Your songs have captivated generations. Which hits are popular with younger people, and which with older folks—are there actually any differences?
Not really. People know my big hits—you could probably list them better than I can! All generations like everything, and of course I’m very happy that young people like my songs so much, too.
You make authentic music—everything’s live and genuine. Does that have a different value today than it did back then?
I have no idea. WIR4 has been working with me for so long. It’s always the same: I sing, the others play, and it’s always a celebration.
You’re all huge legends of Austropop!
When I’m on the road with WIR4, it’s not just about the fans. I also get to sing Danzer and Fendrich songs here—I wouldn’t have a chance to do that otherwise. But this way, the songs never fall into oblivion—neither for me nor for the audience. That’s the real story behind it, and it’s simply a huge joy. Or to be honest: With WIR4 plusEINS, Austria 3 will never die—not before I do.
Is there a shared ritual before a WIR4plusEINS performance?
Yes, we hug each other. It’s a common routine among many musicians I know. Right before the show, we line up in a circle, bow our heads toward the center, and say “Hoo” or something like that. And just like that, we’re in sync with each other.
What goes through your mind when the fans sing along and clap along during your performance at the “Krone” Festival ?
That’s always a great feeling for me. I give as much as I can—I love doing it, as long as I’m around. Maybe it’ll come to an end someday—that’s certainly possible. But for now, it’s still going strong!
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