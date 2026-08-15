“Let’s Have a Party”: How It All Began

But what would this huge main square look like if only a few hundred people happened to wander there? A huge miscalculation: Already on the first day of the festival, tens of thousands poured into the city center—until, after just a few hours, everything threatened to go down the drain—or rather, down the Danube: A severe weather warning and a police order for everyone to leave the festival grounds. The event was called off before it had even really begun. What a fiasco.