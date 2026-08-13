LIVE: Another Big Chance! Austria in the Lead

The “Violets” Fall Behind Again

The cold shower came in the very next play, when Atzili put the visitors ahead with a shot from 20 meters into the far corner. Austria thus found itself trailing, just as in the first leg, and began to play more aggressively, though a shot by Boateng lacked power (38th minute). After the break, Boateng once again failed to find the target from distance (53'). At the other end, however, the visitors struck for the second time: Samuel Sahin-Radlinger initially saved Atzili’s shot, but Kalu followed up and volleyed home to make it 2–0.