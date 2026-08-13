Already 22 People Sick
Possible source of Legionella identified
Since early August, there has been an unusual cluster of Legionella-related illnesses in Linz, some of which required or require intensive care. Since the start of the outbreak, investigators have been searching for the cause, and a possible source has now been identified.
The cluster of cases of severe pneumonia caused by Legionella in the Linz area currently totals 22 cases. This means that five additional cases have been reported in the last week, all of whom either reside in Linz or were staying there during the period of transmission. The relevant authorities are working intensively to identify the sources of infection.
Many Samples Collected
Following extensive investigations and analyses of the possible sites of infection for those who fell ill, as well as the collection of over 100 samples from a wide variety of potential sources of infection, the relevant authorities now have the first concerning microbiological reports. AGES analyses detected a high level of Legionella contamination in the cooling towers of a company located near Wiener Straße.
Measures Initiated
The City of Linz, as the responsible authority, immediately ordered measures to be implemented at the affected facility to prevent the spread of the pathogen and ensure the safe operation of the facility. The Legionella bacteria detected in the cooling towers can cause severe pneumonia in humans, known as Legionnaires’ disease.
Further investigations needed
However, whether this is in fact the same strain of Legionella that caused the illnesses in Linz must be determined by further investigations comparing the genetic material of the pathogens. Evidence of a close genetic relationship between the strains isolated from infected individuals and the strains from a potential source of infection would be a clear indication of a link between that source and the illnesses.
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