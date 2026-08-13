Fear of losing your job? Sick leave is getting shorter and shorter

Slight Increase During the Pandemic

Since then, sick leave has become progressively shorter; in 2015, the average duration fell below 10 days for the first time, at 9.9 days. Following a slight increase during the COVID-19 years (2020: 11.7; 2021: 10.3), the figures continued to decline.

The trend in the average number of sick days per employed person is less clear. Last year, the figure stood at 14.7—meaning that, overall, Austrians spent fewer days at home. By comparison: In 2024, the figure was 15.1 days. The lowest figure was recorded in 2006 at 12.0 days.