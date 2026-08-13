All-time low
Fear of losing your job? Sick leave is getting shorter and shorter
How often have you been sick at work? Even during the pandemic, this was generally considered a no-go, but now the duration of sick leave is at a historic low. But does that automatically mean we’re healthier—or is the fear of losing our jobs driving many of us to the office even with a cold?
The average duration of sick leave in Austria is steadily declining, according to sick leave data for 2025 published Thursday by Statistics Austria. Last year, the average sick leave lasted 9.1 days. In 1965, the first year for which data is available, this figure was 18.6 days—more than twice as high.
Slight Increase During the Pandemic
Since then, sick leave has become progressively shorter; in 2015, the average duration fell below 10 days for the first time, at 9.9 days. Following a slight increase during the COVID-19 years (2020: 11.7; 2021: 10.3), the figures continued to decline.
The trend in the average number of sick days per employed person is less clear. Last year, the figure stood at 14.7—meaning that, overall, Austrians spent fewer days at home. By comparison: In 2024, the figure was 15.1 days. The lowest figure was recorded in 2006 at 12.0 days.
Does this mean we’re healthier?
When the Wifo Absenteeism Report was published in late June, it was noted that the figures were still higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic. Respiratory illnesses have increased since then, explained study author Christine Mayrhuber at the time: “This is here to stay.” In other words, fewer sick days do not automatically mean that the population is healthier.
The Chamber of Labor also sounded the alarm on this issue back in July: According to a survey conducted by the Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor (AK OÖ), more people than ever before had gone to work while sick. In addition to fear of job loss, a sense of duty toward colleagues, and intense deadline pressure, staff shortages in many companies were also cited as a reason.
ÖGB: No Reason to Sound the All-Clear
In a press release, the ÖGB described the trend in sick days as encouraging but saw no reason to sound the all-clear just yet. “Because every sick day is one too many,” said Julia Stroj, who is responsible for health issues at the ÖGB: “That’s why we need sufficient preventive measures, better working conditions, and reliable protection for employees.”
Ines Stilling, division head at AK Vienna, also spoke of a “continued urgent need for action”: “Staff shortages and rising mental stress remain part of everyday life for many employees.” The AK emphasized that there should be no “general suspicion” when someone stays home for health reasons: “Anyone who is sick must have the opportunity to recover. Employees must not feel pressured to work despite being sick. In the long run, this harms their own health and, ultimately, the companies as well,” explains Stilling.
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