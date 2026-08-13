Plants Closed: Auto Supplier Cut 800 Jobs

Polytec Aims to Become Less Dependent on the Auto Industry

In the future, the company aims to become less dependent on the struggling automotive industry. Currently, revenue from non-automotive business—Polytec also develops plastic solutions for reusable logistics—accounts for about seven percent and is primarily attributable to a single customer. Over the next two to three years, this revenue share is expected to rise to around 30 percent. Mühlböck sees “a major opportunity for our products” in the legal changes regarding packaging. However, Polytec intends to continue generating the remaining 70 percent of its revenue in the automotive sector: “We are an automotive supplier and want to remain one,” says the CFO.