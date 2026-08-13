Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Capacity Adjusted"

Plants Closed: Auto Supplier Cut 800 Jobs

Nachrichten
13.08.2026 12:27
Polytec, headquartered in Hörsching (Upper Austria), is a supplier to the automotive industry.
Polytec, headquartered in Hörsching (Upper Austria), is a supplier to the automotive industry.(Bild: Markus Wenzel)
Porträt von Philipp Stadler
Von Philipp Stadler

Automotive supplier Polytec, based in Hörsching (Upper Austria), has cut 800 jobs—through the sale and closure of two plants, as well as additional efficiency measures. “This is how we’ve adjusted our capacity to meet demand,” the CFO told the “Krone.” The company now aims to become less dependent on the auto industry.

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

Job cuts at the Upper Austrian automotive supplier Polytec: The company has eliminated approximately 800 of its previous 3,600 jobs worldwide. About 350 jobs were lost due to the sale of its UK facility in December of last year, and slightly more than 200 employees were laid off when Polytec closed its plant in Weierbach, Germany, at the end of April. The remaining approximately 250 jobs were eliminated through “optimization measures,” according to the company. In Austria, the company employs about 480 people.

“It’s important not to stand idly by”
The supplier company Polytec thus epitomizes the crisis in the auto industry. “It’s very challenging, but we’ve already come to terms with it,” says CFO Markus Mühlböck in an interview with “Krone.” “The important thing is to respond to the changes and not stand idly by.” That’s what the company did with the sale and closure of the two plants, “thereby adjusting our capacity to meet demand,” Mühlböck said.

Zitat Icon

It’s important to respond to the changes and not just stand idly by.

Markus Mühlböck, Polytec-Finanzvorstand

Bild: Polytec

Revenue Plunged by a Fifth
This “adjustment” is also reflected in the first-half results that Polytec presented on Thursday: Revenue fell by just under 20 percent to 287.4 million euros. “We have lower but more profitable revenue,” said CFO Mühlböck. At the same time, operating income rose from 5.6 to 8.3 million euros, and net income climbed from 1.4 million to 4.7 million euros.

Polytec Aims to Become Less Dependent on the Auto Industry
In the future, the company aims to become less dependent on the struggling automotive industry. Currently, revenue from non-automotive business—Polytec also develops plastic solutions for reusable logistics—accounts for about seven percent and is primarily attributable to a single customer. Over the next two to three years, this revenue share is expected to rise to around 30 percent. Mühlböck sees “a major opportunity for our products” in the legal changes regarding packaging. However, Polytec intends to continue generating the remaining 70 percent of its revenue in the automotive sector: “We are an automotive supplier and want to remain one,” says the CFO.

Mühlböck calls on policymakers to “not dictate technology, but to leave that to the market.” He also advocates for less regulation, as this imposes high administrative costs on small and medium-sized enterprises like Polytec.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
13.08.2026 12:27
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf