One Year in Prison for Former Kernland Director

A House of Cards Collapsed

The defense attorney said: “We must not forget that behind these actions is a person who has already had to endure many personal consequences—namely, that she will never again find a job in this industry and that friends and acquaintances have turned their backs on her.” The prosecutor countered: “In court, it is not the person who is judged, but her actions.” Since the numerous offenses spanned a period of about eight years, this demonstrates significant criminal intent. “A house of cards that ultimately collapsed,” is how he described the scheme.