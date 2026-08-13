She accepted the verdict
One Year in Prison for Former Kernland Director
On Thursday, following a two-hour trial, the former head of the Mühlviertler Kernland association was sentenced to one year of unconditional imprisonment for aggravated fraud, embezzlement, and forgery of documents and data. As reported, the 60-year-old was accused of causing a total loss of 765,000 euros.
The defendant pleaded fully guilty and said, “I understand that I must take responsibility. I regret the wrong decisions I made. At the time, it felt like a downward spiral. Today I know that there would have been a way out of that spiral.” However, the Freistadt resident declined to answer any questions about the circumstances of the crime. As previously reported, she has already repaid 150,000 euros of the damages.
A House of Cards Collapsed
The defense attorney said: “We must not forget that behind these actions is a person who has already had to endure many personal consequences—namely, that she will never again find a job in this industry and that friends and acquaintances have turned their backs on her.” The prosecutor countered: “In court, it is not the person who is judged, but her actions.” Since the numerous offenses spanned a period of about eight years, this demonstrates significant criminal intent. “A house of cards that ultimately collapsed,” is how he described the scheme.
Verdict Final
However, the likelihood of further criminal activity was assessed as very low. The sentence—one year of unconditional imprisonment—was accepted by both the defendant and the prosecution and is therefore final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.