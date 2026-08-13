Software Company Fabasoft Increases Revenue and Profit

The bottom line was a net income of 3.8 million euros, up from 1.7 million euros in the same quarter of the previous year, as the publicly traded company based in Linz announced on Thursday. The main driver of the revenue increase was the recurring revenue business, which grew by 19.2 percent to just under 15.2 million euros and now accounts for 59.8 percent of total revenue. Earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation improved by 69.8 percent to 7.3 million euros. The number of employees remained unchanged from the same date last year at 499.