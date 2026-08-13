Investments in AI
Software Company Fabasoft Increases Revenue and Profit
The Upper Austrian software company Fabasoft got off to a strong start in the new 2026/27 fiscal year. In the first three months (through the end of June), revenue rose by 19.7 percent to 25.4 million euros. Operating income more than doubled to 5.3 million euros.
The bottom line was a net income of 3.8 million euros, up from 1.7 million euros in the same quarter of the previous year, as the publicly traded company based in Linz announced on Thursday. The main driver of the revenue increase was the recurring revenue business, which grew by 19.2 percent to just under 15.2 million euros and now accounts for 59.8 percent of total revenue. Earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation improved by 69.8 percent to 7.3 million euros. The number of employees remained unchanged from the same date last year at 499.
Cash flow from operating activities turned significantly positive, reaching just under 1.3 million euros, after a deficit of 0.5 million euros had been recorded in the first quarter of the previous year. On July 8, 2026, the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting approved a dividend of 0.50 euros per dividend-eligible share for the 2025/26 fiscal year.
Strategy Over Short-Term Profits
For the current fiscal year, Fabasoft plans to focus its investments on strategically important future growth areas, with artificial intelligence being a key priority. CEO Helmut Fallmann stated that the company is deliberately prioritizing strategic initiatives over short-term earnings targets.
According to the company, the software firm is the market leader in electronic records management. The Linz-based company has locations in Austria, Germany, Switzerland, and the U.S.
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