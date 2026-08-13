Meet World Champion Marc Márquez in Spielberg

Meet One of MotoGP’s Biggest Stars

Five “Krone” readers are in for an experience that goes far beyond simply attending the race weekend: They’ll get to meet Marc Márquez in person. The Spaniard has long been one of the biggest names in motorcycle racing; he won the MotoGP World Championship with Ducati in 2025 and now races for the Ducati Lenovo Team. At an exclusive meet-and-greet with Márquez, the winners will get closer to the superstar than most fans ever do.