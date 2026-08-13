MotoGP Highlight
Meet World Champion Marc Márquez in Spielberg
When the engines roar in Spielberg, the Red Bull Ring will once again become the gathering place for the world’s best motorcycle racers. From September 18 to 20, MotoGP is coming to Styria—and the “Krone” is giving five readers a front-row seat to the premier class of motorcycle racing: We’re giving away 5 meet-and-greets with Marc Márquez, along with two weekend grandstand tickets each for the Austrian Grand Prix.
Speed, lean angles, and thrilling battles: The Red Bull Ring will once again turn into a cauldron of excitement this September. On the 4.348-kilometer-long track, the stars of MotoGP will battle for crucial World Championship points from September 18 to 20. Long full-throttle sections, hard braking maneuvers, and demanding turns make the track in Spielberg a very special challenge.
Things get underway as early as Friday with the first practice sessions on the track, before Saturday’s qualifying session—along with the battle for the best starting positions—adds extra excitement. Finally, Sunday brings the weekend’s big highlight, when the MotoGP riders battle for victory at the Austrian Grand Prix.
Meet One of MotoGP’s Biggest Stars
Five “Krone” readers are in for an experience that goes far beyond simply attending the race weekend: They’ll get to meet Marc Márquez in person. The Spaniard has long been one of the biggest names in motorcycle racing; he won the MotoGP World Championship with Ducati in 2025 and now races for the Ducati Lenovo Team. At an exclusive meet-and-greet with Márquez, the winners will get closer to the superstar than most fans ever do.
But the MotoGP experience doesn’t end there—all five winners will also each receive two weekend grandstand tickets for Spielberg. This means they can bring a guest and enjoy the entire race weekend at the Red Bull Ring together.
Enter to Win
Simply fill out the form below by the entry deadline of August 28 at 9:00 a.m., and you’ll be entered into the drawing.
Want to increase your chances of winning? Then we have good news for all subscribers to the “Sport” newsletter who are participating—and those who sign up by the entry deadline! All participating subscribers—and those who sign up by the entry deadline—will have double the chance to win! You can find more information and the terms and conditionshere.
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