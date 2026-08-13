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Thurnher’s Announcement: ORF Blunder Regarding Investigations
Ingrid Thurnher announced that ORF is joining the investigation against Alexander Wrabetz and Pius Strobl as a private party. But then the public prosecutor’s office announced that no such investigation exists. However, numerous other investigations are underway.
“The ORF is joining the investigation against Pius Strobl and Alexander Wrabetz as a private party,” said Director General Ingrid Thurnher after Tuesday’s Board of Trustees meeting.
By Wednesday, it was clear: There is no such preliminary investigation concerning Wrabetz’s pension commitments to Strobl! As Wrabetz’s attorney, Bettina Caspar-Bures, confirmed to the “Krone,” the Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office, after reviewing the matter, refrained from initiating such an investigation because it was “inadmissible for legal reasons.”
A slip-up on Thurnher’s part, possibly resulting from just how convoluted the case has become. On Wednesday, the broadcaster backtracked. Since there is no investigation, “the question of criminal liability is also settled for the ORF.” In other strands of this sensational case, the Austrian Broadcasting Corporation will continue to keep the public prosecutor’s office and the courts busy for a long time to come (see chart).
Weißmann alone filed three lawsuits
On the civil law front, the Labor and Social Court (ASG) this week began hearing the first of three lawsuits filed by former ORF boss Roland Weißmann. The 58-year-old is challenging his termination, seeking severance pay, and also suing for future damages resulting from an ORF broadcast on March 9. The broadcast reported that a female employee had made allegations of sexual harassment against Weißmann—which, according to his attorney Oliver Scherbaum, were “completely unsubstantiated.”
The employee has also filed a lawsuit against the former director general and, apparently, against the ORF with the ASG. She is seeking damages.
Allegations of blackmail and coercion have been raised
The woman and her attorney are listed as suspects by the Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office—an investigation is underway regarding aggravated extortion and illegal audio recordings. The presumption of innocence applies.
Heinz Lederer, chairman of the foundation’s board of trustees, is also facing criminal investigations. The charges involve aggravated coercion, with Weißmann listed as the victim.
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