Tükre Stabbed
Knife Attack at 2 a.m. on Linzer Landstraße
He was sitting under a tree, bleeding, when the police arrived: Around 2:11 a.m., a 24-year-old Turkish man was stabbed in the back with a knife on Linzer Landstraße near Volksgarten. The perpetrator is on the run. However, police were able to apprehend another knife attacker after several months.
According to the current state of the investigation, the stabbing occurred near the Admiral sports betting parlor, but is likely unrelated to it. The Turkish man was injured in the back, but according to the police, his life was not in danger; the wound only required stitches. So far, the victim has not been able to be interviewed, which is making the search for the perpetrator difficult.
The Volksgarten and the parallel section of the southern Landstraße repeatedly make negative headlines. Despite the Musiktheater being a major draw for visitors, the neighborhood has not seen the revitalization that was originally hoped for. On the contrary: the Volksgarten, in particular, remains—despite numerous attempts—a hotspot for socially marginalized groups, much like the neighboring main train station.
A knife-wielding assailant is in pretrial detention
Based on an arrest warrant issued by the Wels Public Prosecutor’s Office, the State Criminal Investigation Office has launched a targeted manhunt for a 48-year-old man from North Macedonia. He is suspected of stabbing his customer in the back with a knife on April 29, 2026, during a drug deal, thereby seriously injuring him.
Fled to his home country
After the crime, the 48-year-old is believed to have fled to his home country of North Macedonia. Through extensive investigations, police determined that the fugitive had re-entered Austrian territory on Wednesday morning. He was eventually tracked down and arrested in the area of Vienna’s Westbahnhof. After consultation with the Wels District Attorney’s Office, the man was transferred to the Wels Correctional Facility.
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