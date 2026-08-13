Knife Attack at 2 a.m. on Linzer Landstraße





A knife-wielding assailant is in pretrial detention

Based on an arrest warrant issued by the Wels Public Prosecutor’s Office, the State Criminal Investigation Office has launched a targeted manhunt for a 48-year-old man from North Macedonia. He is suspected of stabbing his customer in the back with a knife on April 29, 2026, during a drug deal, thereby seriously injuring him.



Fled to his home country

After the crime, the 48-year-old is believed to have fled to his home country of North Macedonia. Through extensive investigations, police determined that the fugitive had re-entered Austrian territory on Wednesday morning. He was eventually tracked down and arrested in the area of Vienna’s Westbahnhof. After consultation with the Wels District Attorney’s Office, the man was transferred to the Wels Correctional Facility.







