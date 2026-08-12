In Vienna's bars and restaurants
Price Check: Half a Liter of Tap Water for €3.60
A survey by the Vienna Chamber of Labor in 30 restaurants and cafes shows that only three establishments in the capital serve tap water for free. The rest charge up to €3.60 per half-liter. Consumer advocates are calling for water to remain free with orders in the future.
Anyone dining out in Vienna or ordering a glass of wine often has to pay extra—even for a simple glass of water. This is shown by a recent survey conducted by the Chamber of Labor (AK) at 30 restaurants and coffeehouses in the capital. The result: Only three establishments actually serve tap water for free. The remaining 23 charge for it—even when guests are eating or drinking something anyway.
Wide price ranges in some cases
Prices vary widely. For half a liter of tap water, the establishments surveyed charge between 0.80 and a hefty 3.60 euros. For a quarter liter, the range is from 0.40 to 1.80 euros. Those who opt instead for a lemonade mixed with water pay a surcharge in 24 out of 30 establishments—ranging from 30 cents to a whopping two euros.
The hybrid models are curious: Four establishments serve a glass of water for free but charge a fee as soon as it’s mixed with apple or orange juice. Three other establishments do the exact opposite: The glass of water costs money, but adding lemonade is free.
Water Prices Rose Faster Than Inflation
Compared to the last AK survey from 2014, a lot has changed. Back then, half a liter of tap water cost an average of 1.39 euros; this year, it’s 2.05 euros. That’s an increase of 47.5 percent. General inflation rose by only 44 percent over the same period. Tap water, therefore, has become more expensive than the rest of life.
Legally, it’s all above board
Legally, charging for tap water is not prohibited. If the price is listed on the menu, a restaurant may charge for tap water. This is precisely what the AK is criticizing. “Tap water should remain free when dining at a restaurant or ordering other beverages,” demands Gabriele Zgubic, head of the AK’s Consumer Policy Department.
She adds: “With tap water costing just 2.27 euros per 1,000 liters, at least a reasonable price should be charged.”
For Vienna, the AK’s findings mean this: The next time you visit a restaurant, it’s worth taking a look at the menu—before the server arrives.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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