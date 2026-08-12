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“Troubled Teen” Used Temporary Release to Go on a Stealing Spree

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12.08.2026 06:00
The now 16-year-old is serving his sentence in Innsbruck, but he has reoffended.
The now 16-year-old is serving his sentence in Innsbruck, but he has reoffended.(Bild: Horst Einöder/Flashpictures)
Porträt von Gerald Schwab
Von Gerald Schwab

A 16-year-old repeat offender failed to return to prison in Innsbruck after a temporary release. He had entirely different plans: Together with three friends, he committed property crimes. He has now been re-arrested in the Mühlviertel region and returned to custody.

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For this young man, the road to rehabilitation still seems to be a long one. Even before his 14th birthday, the boy from the Kirchdorf district had racked up a long list of offenses—reportedly around 200. Countless attempts to set the teenager on the path to virtue failed. Just two days after his 14th birthday—when he became criminally liable—he struck again.

At that time, he was sentenced to 24 months of unsuspended imprisonment for aggravated robbery and burglary and was released on parole in November 2024 after serving 14 months. But he did not remain free for long.

Now a repeat offender
In May 2025, the Upper Austrian was convicted again. For several serious crimes—including aggravated robbery—he was sentenced to four years in prison. He is serving this sentence in Innsbruck. And the boy still does not appear to have reformed.

On June 19, the now 16-year-old failed to return from a one-day furlough. He used his “free” time to go on a spree with his friends. “During his time on the run, he committed numerous property crimes in the districts of Amstetten, Perg, Freistadt, and Urfahr-Umgebung, sometimes alone and sometimes with an acquaintance (21) from the Perg district,” the police reported in a press release.

On July 25, the escape came to an end in the Mühlviertel region following a heist. The boy was traveling on the S10 with four friends in a stolen car when they broke down. After a manhunt, they were arrested; the 16-year-old is now back in Innsbruck.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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