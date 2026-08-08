Weißmann Trial Begins on the Day of the Directors’ Election

Unprecedented Series of Scandals

Since the Weißmann affair, one embarrassing scandal after another has unfolded at Küniglberg: Board members Heinz Lederer and Gregor Schütze were accused of meddling, and board member Thomas Prantner had to resign because he, too, was caught up in unsavory allegations. After that, heads began to roll within ORF management itself.

Advertising chief Oliver Böhm was initially placed on leave and, following a compliance review at the end of June, was dismissed without notice. Top manager Pius Strobl was placed on administrative leave so that allegations of possible misconduct could be investigated. The ORF expressly emphasized that this did not constitute a prejudgment. Just a few days ago, the next bombshell dropped: ORF III head Peter Schöber was relieved of his duties and placed on leave with immediate effect. According to Director General Ingrid Thurnher, internal and external investigations had uncovered conduct incompatible with a leadership role at ORF.