Showdown at ORF
Weißmann Trial Begins on the Day of the Directors’ Election
The official appointment of the new ORF directors falls on the exact same day as the opening hearing in the trial of former General Director Roland Weißmann. It’s the showdown after months of scandals and misconduct...
Perfect timing? Next Tuesday, not only will the future ORF boss Clemens Pig present his new leadership team, but—almost simultaneously—the explosive legal battle between the ORF and its disgraced former Director General Roland Weißmann will begin at the Vienna Labor and Social Court. He is contesting his dismissal and is demanding nearly four million euros from the ORF. His dismissal was triggered by allegations of harassment made by a female employee.
August 11 was actually supposed to be the day of the big Director General election, but it had to be moved up due to the Weißmann case. And the 13 directors, too, were supposed to have been appointed in July rather than on Tuesday—but Pig demanded more time for his personnel selection, so the meeting ended up being scheduled for August 11, of all days.
Unprecedented Series of Scandals
Since the Weißmann affair, one embarrassing scandal after another has unfolded at Küniglberg: Board members Heinz Lederer and Gregor Schütze were accused of meddling, and board member Thomas Prantner had to resign because he, too, was caught up in unsavory allegations. After that, heads began to roll within ORF management itself.
Advertising chief Oliver Böhm was initially placed on leave and, following a compliance review at the end of June, was dismissed without notice. Top manager Pius Strobl was placed on administrative leave so that allegations of possible misconduct could be investigated. The ORF expressly emphasized that this did not constitute a prejudgment. Just a few days ago, the next bombshell dropped: ORF III head Peter Schöber was relieved of his duties and placed on leave with immediate effect. According to Director General Ingrid Thurnher, internal and external investigations had uncovered conduct incompatible with a leadership role at ORF.
But even now, the public broadcaster can’t catch a break: Heinz Lederer, chairman of the foundation’s board, is now himself in the crosshairs of the justice system. The Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating him on suspicion of coercion. He is alleged to have linked personnel decisions to Weißmann’s reelection. A shambles...
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