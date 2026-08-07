But not attempted murder
Stabber Sentenced to Two Years in Prison
A 23-year-old Lebanese man is accused of stabbing a 16-year-old Iraqi multiple times with a knife last year. What was originally charged as attempted murder turned out to be “aggravated assault resulting in life-threatening injuries.” The 23-year-old must serve two years behind bars.
The lay judges at the Linz Regional Court deliberated for several hours before finally reaching a verdict around 3:30 p.m.: two years in prison, not yet final—the defendant accepted the guilty verdict, and the prosecution requested time to consider its next steps.
Emergency surgery required
The case involved a knife attack that took place last year outside a refugee shelter in Leonding. During the incident, a 23-year-old Lebanese man stabbed a 16-year-old Iraqi multiple times. “The victim was incredibly lucky. The fact that he’s still alive is thanks to the doctors’ skill,” said the prosecutor, describing the injuries sustained by the 16-year-old, whom everyone calls Mogli. When the boy was admitted to the hospital on December 17, 2025, following an altercation, he had multiple stab wounds to his left upper body and two to his head. Emergency surgery saved his life.
Alcohol and Drugs Involved
On that day, three girls and a friend were reportedly visiting the defendant’s (23) apartment. Alcohol was being consumed there, and the 23-year-old had also taken drugs. That evening, the girls called a friend because they wanted to be picked up. However, an argument broke out between the Lebanese man and the three “pick-up drivers,” which led to the serious stabbing.
No Attempted Murder
However, intent to murder could not be proven against the 23-year-old, which is why the sentencing range was significantly reduced. Instead of ten to 20 years or life in prison for attempted murder, the convicted man must now serve two years in prison—the verdict is not yet final.
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