Stabber Sentenced to Two Years in Prison

Emergency surgery required

The case involved a knife attack that took place last year outside a refugee shelter in Leonding. During the incident, a 23-year-old Lebanese man stabbed a 16-year-old Iraqi multiple times. “The victim was incredibly lucky. The fact that he’s still alive is thanks to the doctors’ skill,” said the prosecutor, describing the injuries sustained by the 16-year-old, whom everyone calls Mogli. When the boy was admitted to the hospital on December 17, 2025, following an altercation, he had multiple stab wounds to his left upper body and two to his head. Emergency surgery saved his life.