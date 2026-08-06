Trapped in the car
Driver Dies After Collision with Public Bus
A large number of emergency responders were on the scene Thursday evening in Bad Leonfelden. For reasons that are still unclear, a car and a public bus collided. For the driver of the car, it was too late—he died at the scene of the accident.
Shortly after 4 p.m., emergency responders were called to an accident on the B 126 near Unterstiftung in the municipality of Bad Leonfelden. There, for reasons that remain unclear, a car had collided with a public bus—according to initial reports, there were 20 people on the bus.
Large-Scale Emergency Response
Four fire departments, police, and several ambulances rushed to the scene. The car was thrown into the roadside ditch by the force of the impact; the driver (81) from Linz was trapped inside his vehicle. Firefighters had to extricate him, and he was resuscitated at the scene. However, his injuries were too severe, and he died at the scene of the accident.
Psychological support needed
The bus came to a stop on the roadway. According to initial reports, two other people sustained minor injuries. The Red Cross crisis intervention team was called in to provide support to witnesses and first responders. The road had to be completely closed in the area of the accident for the duration of the operation.
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