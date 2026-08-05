After an all-time record
A Two-Part Pattern: Heat in the East, Severe Weather in the West
The new all-time heat record of 41 degrees, measured on Tuesday in Vienna-Stammersdorf, marks the peak of the year’s second heat wave, according to meteorologists. While it remains extremely hot in the eastern part of the country on Wednesday as well, the west is increasingly battling severe storms. krone.at will keep you updated throughout this sweltering day with a live overview.
Last night brought far from the now desperately hoped-for relief from the heat in eastern Austria—quite the opposite, in fact. Records were set or even broken at numerous weather stations—for example, in Vienna. Here, the mercury in the city center did not drop below 27.4 degrees, setting a new record.
In the western part of the country, however, several thunderstorms have already passed through, and they are expected to intensify throughout Wednesday.
TheHeat Check shows how the situation will develop over the next few days:
The most important updates in a nutshell:
- In addition to theall-time record ( 41 degrees in Vienna-Stammersdorf), temperatures hit the 40s at nine other weather stations in Austria; according to the Severe Weather Center (uwz), 51 stations (including one in Vorarlberg) recorded new all-time records, and 101 stations set monthly records for August. New nighttime heat records were also set.
- Calls for aheatwave summit are growing louder, but: Too many of the key players are currently on vacation. Instead of a climate summit, there isonly a working group.
- This year’s grain harvest is below average. The AMA reported that the corn harvest is also likely to suffer significant losses.
- Although thewildfirein Vienna’s Lobau regionis now under control, the danger has not yet been averted. According to the Vienna Fire Department, the operation is expected to continue for some time.
- In Muhr, Salzburg,several mudslidesoccurred, cutting off some people from the outside world.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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