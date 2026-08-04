In 3 Vienna districts
Water Main Break: No Water on What May Be the Hottest Day
On what may be the hottest day of the year, of all days, households in three Vienna districts are currently without water. An incident at a construction site in the Hernals district resulted in damage to a water pipe.
The serious incident occurred late in the morning at a construction site at the corner of Hernalser Hauptstraße and Güpferlingstraße. Apparently, a water pipe was damaged during the course of the work. Within a short time, the construction site was already filling with water, which soon reached a depth of several centimeters.
Both the fire department and MA 31 were alerted. “We were alerted around 10:45 a.m. A vehicle with six firefighters was dispatched to carry out pumping operations,” spokesperson Lukas Schauer told the “Krone.”
Three districts affected
Katja Dämmrich of MA 31 (Wiener Wasser) also confirmed the incident: “Parts of the 14th, 16th, and 17th districts are currently affected by the problem. We’re currently working to minimize the impact and resolve the issue,” she emphasized. The spokesperson could not say how many households were without water. “We’re in the process of determining that.”
One thing is certain: for many Viennese, the outage came at what was probably the most inopportune time. “No water on the hottest day of the year is quite a joke,” said one affected “Krone” reader. Shortly before 1 p.m.—just under two hours later—came the good news: “The water is running again.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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