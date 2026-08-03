Kneissl Steps Back from the Public Eye

Later, Kneissl complained that “little Austria” apparently would never lose interest in her life. She therefore said she would not write any further details about the four sheep she had now taken in—to avoid making new headlines. Later, she suddenly announced: “For various reasons, I have decided to shut down my Telegram channel tonight.” Her explanations for this are largely contradictory. The former minister writes that she works “nonstop.” Yet in the very same sentence, she adds that she prefers to devote her free time to reading books and taking good care of her small farm. The post concludes with a brief farewell: “With warm regards to those with heart, mind, and backbone, Karin Kneissl.”