A Major Administrative Effort
Troublesome Algerian Deported on the Seventh Attempt
All good things come in... seven! That’s how many attempts it took to finally get an Algerian repeat offender out of the country. Sunday evening was the moment: The North African, who was residing illegally in Austria, landed in Algiers on a deportation flight.
As previously reported, the “Krone” had uncovered the shameful record. Here’s a brief recap: In early 2024, the Algerian had entered Austria illegally across the “green border” from Hungary. Just a few months later, in April, he was arrested for a burglary. And he brazenly claimed to be Syrian. The next crime followed in June.
Arrested time and again, released—and went into hiding
In November of the same year, the Algerian was sentenced for the first time to twelve months of partially suspended imprisonment for damaging a car and attempted burglary. After his release, he went into hiding again.
Only to be caught in March 2025 for a drug offense. In May 2026, the illegal migrant was arrested once again—this time after breaking into a cellar—and placed in detention pending deportation due to the risk of flight. And this after he had gone into hiding no fewer than five times by then! During what was effectively his sixth deportation attempt, he caused such a commotion before boarding the plane at Vienna-Schwechat that the pilot refused to take him on board.
Deportations are demanding police work. Political slogans are of no use here; only the commitment of law enforcement officers—who put themselves in danger as well—makes a difference.
ÖVP-Innenminister Gerhard Karner
Bild: APA/MAX SLOVENCIK
Authorities’ major effort finally succeeds
So, for two and a half years, this Algerian has been making a mockery of the rule of law. That finally came to an end on Sunday. In a massive effort by the authorities—and what was effectively the seventh attempt—the man was finally deported on Sunday. The troublesome Algerian landed in Algiers, the capital of his home country, shortly before 6 p.m. our time.
Half of Those Deported Are Convicted Criminals
Here are a few more interesting figures. As of June, only 50 Algerians had applied for asylum. In the first half of the year, more than 7,000 deportations were carried out. Half of them were convicted criminals!
About 400 of these forced deportations—as in the case of the Algerian—are high-risk deportations. About 250 specially trained police officers, some of whom are from the elite Cobra unit, are on standby to provide escort protection in high-risk cases. This represents an enormous effort, including in terms of cost…
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