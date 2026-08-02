Troublesome Algerian Deported on the Seventh Attempt

Only to be caught in March 2025 for a drug offense. In May 2026, the illegal migrant was arrested once again—this time after breaking into a cellar—and placed in detention pending deportation due to the risk of flight. And this after he had gone into hiding no fewer than five times by then! During what was effectively his sixth deportation attempt, he caused such a commotion before boarding the plane at Vienna-Schwechat that the pilot refused to take him on board.