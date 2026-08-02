Bureaucratic Blunder: Tyrolean Man Ordered to Pay 780 Euros

It all started with a driver’s license revocation

A look back at the beginning: It all started with the revocation of his driver’s license. The man was alleged to have driven a car while under the influence of drugs. So far, so reprehensible. His driver’s license was revoked. The Tyrolean man wanted to pay off the 1,000-euro fine in installments. But that’s when the fateful misunderstanding occurred at the relevant district administrative office. The office interpreted the request as an appeal and submitted it to the State Administrative Court—even though, at that point, the deadline for filing an appeal—if there had been one—had already expired.