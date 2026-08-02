How Can Bread, Butter, and Other Staples Become Cheaper?

So more costs for your company than savings for households?

It’s being reported that consumers are saving eight euros a month. I think it’s actually more than that, because prices have gone down recently. But I drive past a gas station every day: those eight euros are quickly eaten up by rising gas prices.

What changes would need to be made to make butter, bread, and other staples more affordable?

Prices are subject to global trends. What we learned from the energy crisis of 2022 and 2023 is that energy is the key lever. When energy costs rise, that impact trickles down through every stage of production.