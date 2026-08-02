Eder at the “Krone” Festival
“I always have to fight back tears when I sing this song”
A resonant voice in Austropop: Alexander Eder is storming the charts with hits like “Für diesen Moment” and thrilling millions of fans in Austria and Germany. With more than 760,000 Instagram followers and over three million TikTok fans, the Lower Austrian is also considered a social media phenomenon.
For his live concert at the “Krone” Festival on Friday, August 21, at 6:15 p.m. on the Sparkasse OÖ main stage, the 27-year-old hitmaker promises a musical extravaganza: “You’re going to need an oxygen tent after our performance!”
“Krone”: Was it always clear to you that you would become a singer?
Alexander Eder: At first,I wanted to be an actor, then I studied pop and jazz vocals. At the same time, I was on *The Voice of Germany*. There, someone showed me a different singing technique—a powerful, energetic method, as if you were running your voice through a guitar amplifier. I liked that. I practiced a lot after that and took my first steps into the music business.
And what was your big breakthrough?
TikTok was a way for me to become better known. I posted four to five videos every day—first covers, then my own songs. Suddenly, my videos went viral internationally. That’s when I realized: My voice is something special. And after selling out concerts in Austria, we immediately went on tour in Germany. Everything was sold out!
Which song goes over best?
Definitely “Für diesen Moment.” The song describes our musical journey, which wasn’t always easy. When there seemed to be no way forward and everything was stacked against us, we carved out our own path so we could stand on stage for that one moment.
What’s that one very special moment at your concerts right now?
During the song “Die Eine,” I go into the audience and sing without a microphone. When the crowd is quiet, we create a real “living room moment.” For me, that often gives me goosebumps.
When does your heart really open up during a live concert?
We want to perform our songs live in a way that’s different from how they sound on the CD. Suddenly there’s a techno part or a metal part—and there are pyro effects. We amp up the show together, with the beat at full power. It’s really fun.
Do you burn a lot of calories during a live concert?
About as many calories as in a half-marathon. I give everything I’ve got because I can’t help myself. On stage, I can be 100% myself. The stage is my “safe space.”
Your most personal song?
“Wenn alle Lichter ausgehen”—I wrote that song for my best friend. If the world ends: Who cares? We’ll stick together. I don’t know how many times I’ve sung that song live—but every time, I fight back tears because it’s so honest from the first word to the last note.
Is your hair kind of a trademark?
(laughs and runs his fingers through his hair) Stick my hand in an electrical box once—no, that’s nonsense. I run my fingers through it a few times and then it’s just right. I just like to experiment a lot.
What’s your connection to the “Krone” Festival?
I used to come here as a teenager and admired so many cool bands—back when I had no idea I’d end up making music myself one day. Now I’m performing here—an absolute highlight! A lot of my friends and family members come by. That means a lot to me.
Your latest song is called “Crash Out.”
It’s an anthem to life and to enjoying the moment. Of course, we’ll be performing the song live in Linz.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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