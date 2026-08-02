“I always have to fight back tears when I sing this song”

“Krone”: Was it always clear to you that you would become a singer?

Alexander Eder: At first,I wanted to be an actor, then I studied pop and jazz vocals. At the same time, I was on *The Voice of Germany*. There, someone showed me a different singing technique—a powerful, energetic method, as if you were running your voice through a guitar amplifier. I liked that. I practiced a lot after that and took my first steps into the music business.