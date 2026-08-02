Happy Ending After Cocaine Drama: “We Can Go Home!”

A subsequent urine test set off alarm bells at the hospital and with child protective services. Events took their course. On July 3 at 7:15 a.m., the young mother was torn from her family—separated from her partner Matthias and her in-laws—to “investigate a potential threat to the child’s welfare.” Shortly thereafter, she ended up in a mother-child shelter in Upper Austria, from which the pair was finally picked up a week ago by their attorneys, Manfred Arbacher-Stöger and Elisabeth Thaler. The reason: The hair test requested by the authorities came back negative on all levels. Nothing was detected.