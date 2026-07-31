Teenage Terrorist (14) Wanted to Live-Stream an Attack

Far-right mass murderer as a role model for students

Just like the role model of far-right terror. Christchurch attacker Brenton Tarrant massacred 51 Muslims in two New Zealand mosques in 2019 and livestreamed the entire event. He, too, had ammunition for his firearms marked with the neo-Nazi battle cry “Vienna 1683” (referring to the Second Siege of Vienna by the Turks, Ed.).