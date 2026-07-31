Detained in the Children's Room
Teenage Terrorist (14) Wanted to Live-Stream an Attack
Plotting an attack in his bedroom! The local domestic security agency arrested a 14-year-old student suspected of terrorism in Tyrol just in the nick of time. He planned to broadcast his murderous act live on the internet. His role model: one of the worst far-right extremist attackers in recent history.
A foreign partner agency—as it’s often called in intelligence jargon—provided the crucial tip thanks to strong international cooperation with the Directorate for State Security and Intelligence (DSN).
Telltale Chats with a Swedish Terrorist
Once again, it was telltale chats. Through the notorious encrypted messaging app Telegram, the right-wing teenager from Tyrol had exchanged plans for an attack with a like-minded terror suspect from Sweden. Jewish and Muslim institutions were apparently the targets.
Since the murderous plot was already well advanced, the Innsbruck Public Prosecutor’s Office decided to take immediate action—issuing an arrest warrant despite the suspect’s very young age—just four days before the horrific vehicle attack on revelers at Christopher Street Day in Berlin.
Combat knife and mask emblazoned with neo-Nazi symbols
The elite Cobra police unit stormed the residence and arrested the 14-year-old. Weapon caches found in the child’s bedroom show just how close it came. In addition to a stab-proof vest—like the ones used by our police—featuring a Swedish patch, investigators from the State Office for State Security and Counterterrorism (LSE) seized a combat knife inscribed with far-right slogans.
A black FFP2 mask featuring a skull and symbols of the Third Reich was also confiscated. In addition, two tactical helmets were seized, one of which was equipped with a GoPro camera for livestreaming attacks.
Far-right mass murderer as a role model for students
Just like the role model of far-right terror. Christchurch attacker Brenton Tarrant massacred 51 Muslims in two New Zealand mosques in 2019 and livestreamed the entire event. He, too, had ammunition for his firearms marked with the neo-Nazi battle cry “Vienna 1683” (referring to the Second Siege of Vienna by the Turks, Ed.).
The Tyrolean student suspected of terrorism has so far steadfastly refused to make any statement and is behind bars in Innsbruck.
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