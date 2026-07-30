ORF and Asylum Cases Flood the Administrative Court

“Lengthy proceedings cost the state money”

These changes, of course, require additional resources. Yet the ten newly approved judicial positions and ten other positions for the Federal Administrative Court have so far remained nothing more than an empty promise. “If even a moderate and carefully calculated increase in funding is now denied with a vague reference to budget constraints, the state is harming itself,” Filzwieser emphasizes. “When the duration of proceedings increases, so do the costs for the rule of law.”